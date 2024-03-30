Live

M62 crash: Closure on eastbound carriageway towards Leeds following multi-vehicle collision near Huddersfield

Traffic has been building up on the M62 this morning following a multi-vehicle crash.
By Charles Gray
Published 30th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT
Traffic has built up on the eastbound junction towards Leeds between following the collision this morning (Saturday) near Huddersfield.

Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slips on the within J24 for Huddersfield and there are delays of at least 40 minutes on approach.

Traffic caught within the closure is being released past the scene.

M62 eastbound closure after multi-vehicle collision

12:13 GMT

Lanes open but delays remain

All lanes are now open and running on the M62 eastbound but National Highways has warned that delays of over an hour remain for those caught in traffic.

11:59 GMT

Crash involved a van and two other vehicles

The below statement has been shared by West Yorkshire Police:

"Police were called to junction 24 of the M62 eastbound at 10.06 today to a report of a collision involving a van and two other vehicles.  One driver reported suffering potential injuries.

"Emergency services have attended the incident which has resulted in a closure of the carriageway at the location while the incident is managed."

11:58 GMT

All lanes closed

All three lanes have been closed on the M62 eastbound on the approach to junction 24 for Huddersfield.

11:33 GMT

Traffic being diverted

National Highways has said that traffic is being diverted away from the collision.

