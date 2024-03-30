M62 crash: Closure on eastbound carriageway towards Leeds following multi-vehicle collision near Huddersfield
Traffic has built up on the eastbound junction towards Leeds between following the collision this morning (Saturday) near Huddersfield.
Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slips on the within J24 for Huddersfield and there are delays of at least 40 minutes on approach.
Traffic caught within the closure is being released past the scene.
M62 eastbound closure after multi-vehicle collision
Lanes open but delays remain
All lanes are now open and running on the M62 eastbound but National Highways has warned that delays of over an hour remain for those caught in traffic.
Crash involved a van and two other vehicles
The below statement has been shared by West Yorkshire Police:
"Police were called to junction 24 of the M62 eastbound at 10.06 today to a report of a collision involving a van and two other vehicles. One driver reported suffering potential injuries.
"Emergency services have attended the incident which has resulted in a closure of the carriageway at the location while the incident is managed."
All lanes closed
All three lanes have been closed on the M62 eastbound on the approach to junction 24 for Huddersfield.
Traffic being diverted
National Highways has said that traffic is being diverted away from the collision.
