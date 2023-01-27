In response to strong demand for flights and ATOL protected package holidays, Yorkshire’s leading leisure airline and tour operator to Turkey have put additional flights on sale to Antalya and Dalaman from Leeds Bradford Airport, with extra services now available from 10 April to 24 May.

Today’s expansion means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added thousands of extra seats to these hotspots for summer 2023, giving customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire and South Yorkshire choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching Turkey and enjoying some early summer sunshine.

As holidaymakers flock to book breaks for the summer holiday period, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to this trend and announced the following additional services from Leeds Bradford Airport:

Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.

Antalya – additional Monday services operating from 10 April to 24 April, meaning six weekly services in April. This is in addition to extra Wednesday services between 5 and 24 May, meaning daily services in May.

Dalaman – additional Tuesday services operating from 16 to 23 May.

News of this expansion comes on the back of Jet2holidays receiving Which? Recommended Provider December 2022 status for the fifth year running. It follows Which’s? annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers, seeing Jet2holidays receive this prestigious title in three categories - ‘Beach and Resort Holiday Provider’, ‘Family Holiday Provider’ and ‘Solo Holiday Provider’.

Speaking about the award, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Just weeks after being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, we are delighted to be announcing even more award-winning flights and holidays for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. We are experiencing strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early Turkish sun and, as always, we have been quick to respond by adding extra capacity to Antalya and Dalaman from Leeds Bradford Airport. This expansion further strengthens our commitment to Turkey, and we are looking forward to bringing even more holidaymakers to this fantastic destination.”