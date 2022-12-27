There can be nothing nicer than getting together with friends and family to see in the new year – or can there?
We’ve had a scout around and found some rather tempting sunny getaways and wintery city breaks for those who fancy a change and want to see in the new year in style.
Better yet, they’re all surprisingly affordable, at between £19 and £72 per flight!
All prices are for direct flights from Leeds Bradford Airport and do not include returns and accommodation. Prices are correct at the time of writing on Tuesday, December 27.
2. Salzburg for £35
Take in one of Europe’s most picturesque cities, set against the breath-taking snow-capped backdrop of the eastern Alps. Jet2 has a flight out to the Austria taking off at 9.55am on NYE.
3. Fuerteventura for £30
Another destination in sunny Spain, LBA has two flights to Fuerteventura on the morning of the 31st, but the cheaper seats can be found on the earlier 6.05am Ryanair flight. At the time of writing, Kiwi.com is the cheapest option, with seats from £30. (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
4. Krakow for £19
LBA has a direct flight to Poland’s party capital which lands at 8.50pm on New Year’s Eve. Just enough time to get checked to a hotel and throw on your glad rags. A one-way flight starts at just £19 on Trip.com. A return flight is available on January 4 for £74, which should give you the opportunity for a few day’s sight-seeing (and to sleep off the festivities!). (Photo by Jan Kucharzyk/Getty Images)
