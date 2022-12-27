4. Krakow for £19

LBA has a direct flight to Poland’s party capital which lands at 8.50pm on New Year’s Eve. Just enough time to get checked to a hotel and throw on your glad rags. A one-way flight starts at just £19 on Trip.com. A return flight is available on January 4 for £74, which should give you the opportunity for a few day’s sight-seeing (and to sleep off the festivities!). (Photo by Jan Kucharzyk/Getty Images)

