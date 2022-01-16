Earlier this week France announced that it is lifting its travel ban on UK tourists, starting from today (14 January).

The rise of the Omicron variant around the world resulted in the French government banning all non-essential travel from the UK last month in an attempt to curb the spread in the country.

After relaxing the rules to allow people to enter for business a few days ago, the French government has now announced that all fully-vaccinated travellers will be able to enter.

Here is where you can now travel to in France as seen on the Leeds Bradford Airport website.

1. Bergerac is one of the top destinations to fly to in France from Leeds Bradford Airport.

2. Grenoble Shooting to fame after the 1968 Winter Olympics that showcased its rich sporting and cultural landscape, Grenoble is the perfect hotspot for skiing and snowboarding, as well as for fans of art, history, architecture. At the bottom of the French Alps, it's a colourful area that enjoys beautiful views.

3. Limoges Famed as one of the world's leading manufacturers of porcelain, Limoges is something of a household name without many of us even knowing it. Nowadays it's the ideal destination for fans of modest city life, a small but perfectly formed partner to Paris.

4. Nice Home to the French Riviera and one of France's most-loved destinations, Nice is very popular with tourists for its mix of cultures. Contemporary art museums and private beaches attract young couples in their thousands, while the array of charming churches, vineyards and restaurants makes it a coveted spot for retirement.