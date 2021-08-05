The Government announced changes to international travel on Wednesday and seven countries will be added to England’s green travel list from 4am on Sunday.

Anyone returning from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

France has also lost its “amber plus” status, which meant all travellers and not just those who are not fully vaccinated had to self-isolate for 10 days upon return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jet2 aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2 reports that bookings to green and amber list destinations have increased more than 250 percent today, compared to yesterday. Bookings for package holidays rose by more than 300 per cent.

There has been a demand for last-minute flights and holidays this month, Jet2 adds, as holidaymakers look to get away in the peak summer season.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The latest Traffic Light review from the UK Government comes just in time for the peak summer season.

"We welcome a further extension of the green and amber lists, and it is positive news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers.

“It is no surprise to see a sudden spike in bookings to destinations on the green and amber Lists, as we know that there is enormous demand out there from holidaymakers who cannot wait to get away.

"The extension to the green and amber Lists has increased customer confidence and given them the reassurance to book that much-awaited holiday. With customers continuing to be able to plan and look forward to flights and holidays across more than 40 green and amber list destinations, this summer is a much brighter one for holidaymakers.

“We could not be any more excited to be back doing what we do best, which is looking after customers on their flights and holidays and delivering our award-winning VIP customer service.

"We hope that this is just the beginning of even sunnier times ahead, as the UK Government continues to recognise the protection that our successful vaccination programme provides when it comes to opening-up international travel.”