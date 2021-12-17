Motorists leaving their car idle with a running engine will be met with a fixed penalty of £20.

Motorists leaving their car idle with a running engine will be met with a fixed penalty of £20 which can quickly escalate to £40 if not paid within a specific time frame.

Local councils may add an additional fine to catch out motorists in their region, with London’s new emission rules meaning the charge could rise to £80.

Engines being left to run unnecessarily also has a negative impact on the environment, with claims as little as ten seconds of idle engine use wastes more fuel than restarting the engine.

A spokesperson for StreeFreeCarRental.com said:

“As the months are turning even colder, car owners are finding themselves having to wake up earlier than normal in order to factor in time to de-ice their cars.

“With the possibility drivers leaving their car engines idle could face fines, it is now even more important to remind motorists that there are other handy tips and tricks to get rid of the frost.”

StreeFreeCarRental.com has issued advice to drivers on how to remove ice safely.

Warm water and a scraper

The key to this method is to ensure the water used is not boiling.

If the water is too hot, it could cause a crack in the windscreen or cause further damage to any unnoticed small cracks already present.

Once warm water is poured over the windscreen, the ice will have turned to slush which can be scraped away.

No scraper?

Motorists who find themselves with a frozen windscreen and no scraper can use other household items such as a debit card, an old CD case, a ruler or even a spatula.

Adding alcohol

For those extra frosty mornings when warm water alone doesn't seem to be doing the trick, motorists should add ⅔ rubbing alcohol to ⅓ water to a spray bottle and spritz over the windscreen.

This creates an ice-busting solution to cut through the build up.

Prevent the ice forming

Savvy motorists looking to save themselves time and effort on frosty mornings should plan ahead.

Placing a towel or piece of cardboard over a car windscreen before any moisture or ice has formed will prevent the morning windscreen frost.