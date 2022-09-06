Butlin's diner serving great food

New for family breaks in 2023 will be Showtime Tots, bringing together two popular breaks, Showtime and Just for Tots. Combining fun with flexibility, Showtime Tots breaks are perfect for families with younger children and have headliners including Justin Fletcher or Mister Maker and friends.

Showtime Tots will offer the much-loved exclusive daytime activities like Messy Play and Play-Doh Kitchen but now there’s all the added entertainment from a Showtime Break with Night At Reds, Butlin’s Productions and much more.

Two of the biggest acts on TV will be headlining the Butlin’s stage in 2023 on selected family breaks. Next year, Butlin’s presents The Masked Singer® Live with new characters and celebrity performers in every show. Next year all three resorts – Skegness, Minehead and Bognor Regis - will also be welcoming back star of stage and screen Stephen Mulhern with a brand-new show.

Revving up for fun at Butlins

There will also be new Butlin’s productions including Jukebox Musicals and Festivals Rock and Skegness will have four new fairground rides and the opening of SKYPARK, the most exciting playground in the UK.

Showtime Midweek breaks start from £49 (£12.25pp) and there’s so much included in the price to keep all the family entertained. All breaks include accommodation, all live shows and headline acts, access to incredible pools with brilliant water slides, unlimited rides on the fairground, outdoor playgrounds and much more.

Entertainment director at Butlin’s, Mike Godolphin, said: “2023 is going to be our most entertaining year yet. We’re adding 15 more Showtime breaks next year as well as our new Showtime Tots breaks, with great savings to be had on all 2023 holidays. Our breaks include a lowest price guarantee and by booking early you get unbeatable prices. With so much included in the price, the rising cost of living doesn’t have to cost you your holiday.”

Price based on a four-night Showtime Midweek break for a family of four sharing a two-bedroom silver room in Bognor Regis, from 30 January 2023.

Take to the sky on the zipwire at Butlins

All prices quoted are correct at the time of Butlin’s issuing the price packages to the publication.

To book your 2023 family break, visit www.butlins.com website.