We were staying in a holiday home on La Vallee campsite on the edge of town. Eurocamp are outdoor holiday specialists but I have to say everything indoors was fabulous too. The first evening we had a smashing meal at the restaurant on site and I had my first taste of Calvados.
Calvados is both a region of Normandy and a regional aperitif, an apple brandy, it certainly ensured a good night’s sleep! The other evenings I cooked, either in the mobile home or more often on the BBQ.
I made Normandy chicken one evening and it was delicious, perhaps next week I will feature it as a recipe as it is easy to prepare and delicious.
I found the part of Normandy we were staying in to be fabulous on many counts. It is a beautiful area, quite green and lush with rolling countryside and amazing half timbered houses.
We were a ten minute walk to the beach and what a beach it was, golden sand, blue sea and lots of space. The village was very pretty, and we visited on market day which is always a great buzz. Houlgate has a covered market too and I loved it there. I bought a string of garlic bulbs for 12 Euros, half a kilo of mushrooms and a slice of vanilla flan.
A drive up the coast very quickly brings you to Deauville and Trouville which are both quite elegant seaside resorts and a drive down the coast brings you to the landing beaches of Sword, Juno, Omaha and Gold.
Finally, just a little further along the coast, we visited the British Normandy Memorial. Overlooking the sea, it records the names of the 22,442 servicemen and women who, under British command, fell on D Day and during the battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.
Also on the site is a French memorial dedicated to the many civilians who died during this time. A sobering visit but I really do recommend it. Back home now to the equally beautiful Sussex and onward to my next adventure!