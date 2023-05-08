Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Eight of the best hotels in Leeds according to visitors – from the ‘iconic’ Queens to the ‘amazing’ Dakota Hotel

Whether it’s visiting Leeds to enjoy a night on the town, do some shopping or pay a visit to Elland Road, the city has a good selection of hotels to stay at.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th May 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:21 BST

We asked followers of the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media what they thought the best hotel to stay at in Leeds was and received over 400 responses, with followers praising the comfy beds, swish suites and delicious breakfasts available at the host of spots.

Below is a selection of some of the hotels picked.

Readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post have had their say on what they think the best hotel in the city is.

1. Hotels in Leeds

Readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post have had their say on what they think the best hotel in the city is. Photo: National World

Dakota on Russell Street also received a lot of mentions by readers, with Katie Stott saying: "if you can treat yourself to a suite it’s worth it ! Just perfect. Grand deluxe or a signature, always perfect plus their loyalty scheme/app is fab!" Picture Tony Johnson.

2. Dakota

Dakota on Russell Street also received a lot of mentions by readers, with Katie Stott saying: "if you can treat yourself to a suite it’s worth it ! Just perfect. Grand deluxe or a signature, always perfect plus their loyalty scheme/app is fab!" Picture Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

A number of readers picked the "iconic" Queen's Hotel by the train station, with June Mitchell writing: "When I was growing up in Leeds only rich & famous people seemed to stay there. It was on my bucket list. We stay there whenever we come to Leeds."

3. Queens Hotel

A number of readers picked the "iconic" Queen's Hotel by the train station, with June Mitchell writing: "When I was growing up in Leeds only rich & famous people seemed to stay there. It was on my bucket list. We stay there whenever we come to Leeds." Photo: NA

Quebecs was described as "brilliant" by a few readers, with one woman saying that she stayed there on her wedding night/

4. Quebecs Hotel

Quebecs was described as "brilliant" by a few readers, with one woman saying that she stayed there on her wedding night/ Photo: James Hardisty

