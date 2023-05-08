Eight of the best hotels in Leeds according to visitors – from the ‘iconic’ Queens to the ‘amazing’ Dakota Hotel
Whether it’s visiting Leeds to enjoy a night on the town, do some shopping or pay a visit to Elland Road, the city has a good selection of hotels to stay at.
We asked followers of the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media what they thought the best hotel to stay at in Leeds was and received over 400 responses, with followers praising the comfy beds, swish suites and delicious breakfasts available at the host of spots.
Below is a selection of some of the hotels picked.
