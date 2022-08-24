Cook's Club Adakoy: A dream resort in Turkey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook's Club Adakoy is an incredible resort to visit in Turkey

Alongside meeting other talented journalists and immersing myself in culture, I learned valuable lessons which have equipped me for future trips.

Here are five ways to make the most of Cook’s Club Adakoy Resort, Christine Emelone writes.

1. Step out of your comfort zone

We tried out the traditional foods in Turkey

Challenging yourself pushes you to develop more opportunities for growth.

It allows you to tap into your creative strengths. I had the opportunity to come out of my comfort zone during my first trip to Turkey.

I had never been canoeing before and we got the chance to paddle across Marmaris for over an hour!

This was such an exciting activity that enabled me to maximise my potential and develop relationships with other members of the group.

2. Try new things

You broaden your understanding and cultural awareness when you embrace new food, music and activities. During my trip at Cook’s Club Adakoy in Turkey, we tried the national drink of Turkey which is called Raki.

It tastes similar to liquorice and is often served with seafood or meze.

Although it wasn’t a favourite to many of us, it felt so reviving to immerse ourselves into Turkish culture and learn more about the drink’s history and cultural significance.

3. Go with the flow

Things can always change, and it’s always good to go with the flow and not panic.

Shifts in the schedule or time changes for the day can mean press activities are postponed or not going ahead at all.

Always see the good in schedule changes and use this as valuable time to find something meaningful to do, such as getting to know other team members more

or writing up some notes to work on later.

4. Be flexible

When you’re flexible, you’re versatile, resourceful and responsive to change. This means you can adapt quickly and calmly to short-term changes.

Make sure you have time and space to adjust to any unexpected changes on your trip.

Being open-minded is a great way to become more flexible as you see things from a different perspective.

5. Find time to relax

On my trip to Turkey, we found the perfect moment to relax and get to know each other more on a walk to Nimara Cave!

The walk gave us the right amount of time to unwind and take in the peaceful sights of nature.

We were also able to ask any questions about any parts of the trip we didn’t understand or wanted to find out more about.

Here are the do’s and don’ts for embarking on a trip to Turkey:

DON’T REFUSE FOODS OFFERED

Accept meals offered to you and try new foods that you aren’t familiar with.

This is a great way to immerse yourself into new cultural meals and get involved with everything on offer.

DO ASK QUESTIONS

It is always a good idea to find out more. Whether it’s regarding your schedule or activities planned, knowing more will deepen your understanding and maybe