Question: what do you get if you mix blues and green?Answer: Jazz à Juan!

Jazz à Juan's illuminating nocturnal atmosphere

Rather than blended colours teal, rhythmic blues musical tones and eco-friendly green scheme combined successfully in recent 62nd French Riviera festival fusion that is Europe's longest running event of its kind.

Not only did 25,000-plus spectators this summer swarm like cicadas to Gould Pine Grove, top-selling shows staging Nige Rodgers & CHIC, Ludovico EinaudiI and Melody Gardot proving most popular, more than one ton of recyclable packaging was collected, double year before.

Openers Samara Joy, Dee Dee Bridgewater & The Amazing Keystone Band to American Gospel Jr's closing concert, melodious and mellifluous excellence exuded from such equally impressive performers as Brad Mehldau to Branford Marsalis, Joe Bonamassa to Jacob Collier, Thomas Dutronic to Thomas Bramerie.

Ce'st CHIC Nile Rodgers

Meanwhile, increased 240kg of organic waste was recycled to local compost site while backstage drinking water fountains saw 70kg plastic reduction.

Such environmentally sympathetic measures promise to continue apace as promoters protect our planet while unceasingly attracting jazz genre's most noteworthy global artists, "Jazz à Juan remains ever true to visceral instinct of its own legend and fully intends to continue to favour development and recognition of new talents, sharing of privileged moments with artists, sublimed by exceptional listening comfort and quality," confirm organisers.

"An integral part of French and European culture and heritage, essential for its exceptional influence, which makes it one of the most prestigious and efficient vectors of communication on the international scene, Jazz à Juan has remained over the decades an open, evolutionary festival".

Boulevard Edouard Baudoin, which runs behind the seaside stage, bears testament to such luminaries' lasting legacy, 60-some ceramic tiles embedded with Walk of Fame Handprints of Giants including Ray Charles, Sonny Rollins, Stéphane Grappelli, Oscar Peterson, BB King, Marcus Miller and George Benson, Kenny Garrett and Gregory Porter among those having since also left their mark.

Italian classical composer pianist Ludovico Einaudi was key performer

Average occupancy of 90 per cent audiences signalled "resounding success" while witnessing "real appetite" for before and after parties, latter attracting three-quarter occupancy. And the event enjoyed "strong rebound" in late tickets, amounting to almost a quarter of all sales.

UK reviewers joined international posse including radio, TV and multi-media partners France Bleu, France Bleu Azur, CNews, Jazz Japan, Jazzwise, Jazz Hot, Jazz News, Soul Bag, Agence France-Presse, RTBF, RFI, France 3 Côte d'Azur, BFMTV, M6 and Nice-Matin.

Jammin’Summer sessions having proved just as popular, why settle for 1934 jazz standard Autumn in New York when Côte d'Azur November 8 to 10 Jammin' Juan showcases A to Z "market for jazz professionals" from Alba Careta Group to Vladimir Torres?