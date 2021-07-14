Spain’s tourist hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera will be removed from the green list exempting all need to self-isolate to England from Monday due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

But the change will coincide with the end of the need to quarantine for the fully-vaccinated UK residents and the under 18s when returning from amber list nations.

In a boost for holidaymakers, Croatia will go green, meaning arrivals in England will not have to isolate for 10 days on return regardless of their vaccine status.

Magaluf beach at Calvia in Mallorca which has been moved to the amber list for travel.

Hong Kong and Taiwan will also go green, while the British Virgin Islands will be added to the amber list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will take place at 4am on Monday.