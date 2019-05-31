Toby Carvery offering customers £5 off Sunday lunches - here's how to claim the offer

If you are planning an outing for Sunday lunch this weekend, you could save yourself a fiver at Toby Carvery.

Known as the 'home of the roast dinner', the popular restaurant chain is giving diners the chance to knock £5 off the price of their meal.

Diners can knock a fiver off the price of their meal

Discount dining

To claim the offer, customers have to download the Toby Carvery app, or sign up via the website, to get a £5 voucher.

The voucher can be redeemed at any Toby Carvery branch when you spend £15 or more.

Meal prices vary from branch to branch, but a carvery typically costs around £7.49 - meaning you will still have to pay full price for your Sunday roast.

But if two of you are dining and you each buy a drink or a starter to accompany your meal, this will take your bill above the £15 threshold.

This means you can enjoy two main meals for just £10, saving yourself a fiver.

How to claim the offer

The offer is valid at all Toby Carvery restaurants across the UK and you can find your nearest branch on the website.

Diners can find the offer in the 'Wallet' tab on the Toby Carvery app, or in their inbox after signing up online.

The offer can't be used on breakfast, drinks or takeaway meals and is limited to just one voucher per table.

The voucher also cannot be used with another promotion or offer.