They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency since January and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. No businesses have so far been awarded zero-star ratings in 2019

1. Sundaes Gelato North Lane, Headingley. Rating: one star.

2. Makkah Foods Brudenell Road, Headingley. Rating: one star.

3. North Lane Fisheries North Lane, Headingley. Rating: two stars.

4. The Cats Pyjamas Otley Road, Headingley. Rating: two stars.

