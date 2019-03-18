These are 9 of the best musical festivals taking place in the North of England this summer

Have your say

With summer quickly approaching, music fans will be planning their busy festival calendar.

If you’re searching for a festival in the North of England, then this are 9 of the best taking place over the summer period.

With summer quickly approaching, music fans will be planning their busy festival calendar.

Leeds Festival

Location: Bramham Park

When: 23-25 August 2019

Hosted in Bramham Park, Leeds Festival is popular year-on-year with music fans.

Numerous music festivals will be taking place in the north of England this summer

Taking place over the last bank holiday weekend of the year (23-25 August), this year’s headliners include the Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone.

Leeds Fest also provides a platform for rising and established indie bands, alongside metal groups and other alternative pop acts.

Visit: leedsfestival.com/



Fusion Festival - Liverpool

Location: Sefton Park

When: 31 August-1 September 2019

This popular pop music festival brings some of the genre's biggest stars to the city of Liverpool every year.

Although this year’s lineup has not yet been announce, recent lineups have included the likes of Little Mix, Take That and Shawn Mendes.

Last year’s acts included David Guetta, Jess Glynne, Years & Years, Clean Bandit, James Arthur, Zara Larsson and Sigala.

Visit: thefusionfestival.co.uk/



Parklife - Manchester

Location: Heaton Park

When: 8-9 June 2019

Taking place in Manchester, Parklife is one of the UK’s best known music festivals, with thousands of people attending each summer.

This year’s festival lineup includes Cardi B, George Ezra, Solange, Migos, The Streets, and Christine and the Queens.

Visit: parklife.uk.com/



Tramlines Festival - Sheffield

Location: Hillsborough Park

When: 19-21 July 2019

Each year, South Yorkshire hosts the extremely popular Tramlines Festival, with this year’s lineup including Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

More than 70 artists will perform across four stages, alongside comedy performances, a pop-up cinema and an expanded family area.

This festival also champions local talent and celebrates creativity in the city, with a strong focus on local talent.

Visit: tramlines.org.uk/



Slam Dunk Festival - Leeds

Location: Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park

When: 25-26 May 2019

Slam Dunk is a popular pop-punk, Metal and Alternative music festival, taking place at Temple Newsam on Saturday 25 May and Hatfield Park on Sunday 26 May.

This year’s lineup includes All Time Low, Angel Dust, Cancer Bats and Less Than Jake.

Visit: slamdunkfestival.com/



Live at Leeds - Leeds

Location: Music venues across the city

When: 4 May

Live at Leeds is a one day music festival based in Leeds, showcasing the best new talent from the UK and overseas.

Live at Leeds is held annually on the first bank holiday weekend of May, taking place on Saturday May 4 this year.

This year’s lineup includes acts such as Sundara Karma, Tom Grennan, The Sherlocks and Drenge.

Visit: liveatleeds.com/



Great British R&B Festival - Colne

Location: Colne

When: 23-25 August 2019

The Great British R&B Festival takes place every August and focuses on contemporary blues artists.

The festival is hosted in eight different venues across Colne, situated around 50 miles away from Lancaster.

The stages include The Hippodrome, The Muni, The Mini Muni and The Little Theatre, with this year’s festival headliners including Anthony Gomes, Danny Bryant Big Band, Geoff Achison, Mike Sanchez, Rufus Black, Sari Schorr & The Engine Room.

Visit: bluesfestival.co.uk/



Hit The North - Newcastle

Location: Various venues across the city

When: 5 May

The third edition of Hit The North will feature over 120 artists from across the world, including Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Blaenavon.

Hit The North 2019 will take place across multiple venues of varying sizes across Newcastle City Centre.

Visit: hitthenorthfestival.co.uk/



This Is Tomorrow Festival - Newcastle

Location: Exhibition Park

When: 24-25 May 2019

This Is Tomorrow 2019 will feature acts such as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Vaccines and Editors.

This year’s festival will take place in Exhibition park, over the second bank holiday in May.

Visit: facebook.com/ThisIsNCL/





























