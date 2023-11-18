The most aesthetically pleasing cities in the UK and where Leeds ranks

Swift Direct Blinds have created the Global Aesthetic Cities Index, ranking cities in the UK and around the world based on buildings and social media presence.
Looking at listed buildings and landmarks per 100,000 residents, total aesthetic Instagram posts, total aesthetic TikTok views and aesthetic-related Google searches to score cities out of ten.
Here are the top 10 most aesthetically pleasing cities in the UK:
1. Edinburgh 9.05/10
Edinburgh tops the list of the most aesthetic cities in the UK with a score of 8.9/10. The Scottish capital has more listed buildings than any other UK city at 2,125 per 100,000 residents. Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Liverpool 9/10
Liverpool comes in second with a score of 9/10. Despite having the fewest listed buildings in the top three, the city has 74 landmarks per 100,000 residents. Photo: vichie81
3. Leeds 8.90/10
Leeds comes in at number three with 509 listed buildings and 41 landmarks per 100,000 residents. We know Leeds has a lot to offer, from the gorgeous Kirkstall Abbey to Roundhay Park. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Aberdeen 8.10/10
At number four is Aberdeen with 1,038 listed buildings per 100,000. Photo: s_karau
5. Bristol 7.85/10
Number five is Bristol with 348 listed buildings per 100,000 residents. Photo: Leonid Andronov
6. Newcastle upon Tyne 7.8/10
At number 6 is Newcastle. The northern city has 6,4272 aesthetic TikToks and 12,850 Instagram posts.