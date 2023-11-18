Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

The most aesthetically pleasing cities in the UK and where Leeds ranks

A new study reveals exactly where Leeds places among the most aesthetically pleasing cities in the UK.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Swift Direct Blinds have created the Global Aesthetic Cities Index, ranking cities in the UK and around the world based on buildings and social media presence.

Looking at listed buildings and landmarks per 100,000 residents, total aesthetic Instagram posts, total aesthetic TikTok views and aesthetic-related Google searches to score cities out of ten.

Here are the top 10 most aesthetically pleasing cities in the UK:

Edinburgh tops the list of the most aesthetic cities in the UK with a score of 8.9/10. The Scottish capital has more listed buildings than any other UK city at 2,125 per 100,000 residents.

1. Edinburgh 9.05/10

Edinburgh tops the list of the most aesthetic cities in the UK with a score of 8.9/10. The Scottish capital has more listed buildings than any other UK city at 2,125 per 100,000 residents. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Liverpool comes in second with a score of 9/10. Despite having the fewest listed buildings in the top three, the city has 74 landmarks per 100,000 residents.

2. Liverpool 9/10

Liverpool comes in second with a score of 9/10. Despite having the fewest listed buildings in the top three, the city has 74 landmarks per 100,000 residents. Photo: vichie81

Photo Sales
Leeds comes in at number three with 509 listed buildings and 41 landmarks per 100,000 residents. We know Leeds has a lot to offer, from the gorgeous Kirkstall Abbey to Roundhay Park.

3. Leeds 8.90/10

Leeds comes in at number three with 509 listed buildings and 41 landmarks per 100,000 residents. We know Leeds has a lot to offer, from the gorgeous Kirkstall Abbey to Roundhay Park. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
At number four is Aberdeen with 1,038 listed buildings per 100,000.

4. Aberdeen 8.10/10

At number four is Aberdeen with 1,038 listed buildings per 100,000. Photo: s_karau

Photo Sales
Number five is Bristol with 348 listed buildings per 100,000 residents.

5. Bristol 7.85/10

Number five is Bristol with 348 listed buildings per 100,000 residents. Photo: Leonid Andronov

Photo Sales
At number 6 is Newcastle. The northern city has 6,4272 aesthetic TikToks and 12,850 Instagram posts.

6. Newcastle upon Tyne 7.8/10

At number 6 is Newcastle. The northern city has 6,4272 aesthetic TikToks and 12,850 Instagram posts.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page