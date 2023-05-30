The Apprentice Harpreet Kaur - who owns Leeds dessert shop announces engagement with co-star Akshay Thakrar
The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur has announced she’s engaged to co-star Akshay Thakrar after they met on the BBC competition in 2022. Harpreet, who owns the dessert parlour Oh So Yum! In Leeds White Rose shopping centre informed her followers of the news on social media on May 29.
Harpreet, who has lived in West Yorkshire since she was 11-years-old announced her relationship with digital marketing agency owner Akshay with a shock Instagram post last year. At the time, she wrote: "The best things in life happen unexpectedly. I love sharing my Oh So Yum business journey with you all but this time….it’s a personal one.
"Since coming out of the Apprentice house, my life has been a complete whirlwind in more ways than one. Over the past three months, a special someone has swept me unexpectedly off my feet & I cannot wait to see where this journey takes us."
Harpreet won the £250k investment for her dessert business Oh So Yum! and opened a store in Leeds White Rose shopping centre at the end of last year, as well as another in Bradford.
To announce the news yesterday (May 29) Askshay wrote a social media post proudly informing fans of their engagement. It read: "I would find you in any lifetime. Our journey began in the most unexpected way. Now it’s time to begin our forever chapter. She said yes."
He concluded: "Thank you to everyone who helped me create this special moment @the_proposalplanners @londondiamonddealer @shivaniphotography."
Harpreet also wrote a post informing fans by sharing a picture of Akshay down on one knee, with three ring emojis as the caption.
Former co-stars congratulated the couple in the comments. Kathryn Burn wrote: “LET’S START PLANNING THE WEDDING OF THE CENTURY.” Rochelle Anthony, 2023 runner-up, commented: “CONGRATS". 2022 finalist Brittany Carter wrote: ‘I AM LITERALLY IN TEARS. I am so happy for you both this is just the best thing to ever happen. CONGRATULATIONS.”