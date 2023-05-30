The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur has announced she’s engaged to co-star Akshay Thakrar after they met on the BBC competition in 2022. Harpreet, who owns the dessert parlour Oh So Yum! In Leeds White Rose shopping centre informed her followers of the news on social media on May 29.

Harpreet, who has lived in West Yorkshire since she was 11-years-old announced her relationship with digital marketing agency owner Akshay with a shock Instagram post last year. At the time, she wrote: "The best things in life happen unexpectedly. I love sharing my Oh So Yum business journey with you all but this time….it’s a personal one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since coming out of the Apprentice house, my life has been a complete whirlwind in more ways than one. Over the past three months, a special someone has swept me unexpectedly off my feet & I cannot wait to see where this journey takes us."

Harpreet won the £250k investment for her dessert business Oh So Yum! and opened a store in Leeds White Rose shopping centre at the end of last year, as well as another in Bradford.

To announce the news yesterday (May 29) Askshay wrote a social media post proudly informing fans of their engagement. It read: "I would find you in any lifetime. Our journey began in the most unexpected way. Now it’s time to begin our forever chapter. She said yes."

He concluded: "Thank you to everyone who helped me create this special moment @the_proposalplanners @londondiamonddealer @shivaniphotography."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harpreet also wrote a post informing fans by sharing a picture of Akshay down on one knee, with three ring emojis as the caption.

Harpreet Kaur and Akshay met while taking part in the 2021 series of The Apprentice. They revealed during the first episode of Apprentice spin off show ‘You’re Fired’ for the 2022 series of the show - in which business people fight for £250K investment from Alan Sugar - that they are now in a romantic relationship. They didn’t give away many details about their romance, but said their relationship only began after the show ended and even said they barely spoke during the process because they were on opposite teams.