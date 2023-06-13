Moving is always a daunting task, whether it is to a new city altogether or just to another part of town. Luckily, there are a few factors that can help you choose the right location for your next move.

With data gathered by money saving and moving quotes site Compare My Move using their Conveyancing Calculator, they have created a list of the five best areas in Leeds to live in when looking at a number of factors. These include house prices, type of housing, population and crowding, amenities and distance from the city centre via different means of transportation.

While some areas on the list might have higher asking prices and rental prices, the mix of property types and access to amenities and public transport place them high on the list of the city’s most desirable locations.

Holbeck is within walking distance of Elland Road.

Coming in at number one is Holbeck, described by Compare My Move as “in the midst of redevelopment” but still an area considered as “a popular up-and-coming location in Leeds and often considered as the hub for the city’s creative and media-based businesses as well as home to many quirky bars and restaurants”.

They continue: “The current average asking price in Holbeck is £119,393, making it the cheapest area on our list. A range of new residential properties has been built with more to come - all of which are within a short distance from the city centre making it perfect for students and commuters.”

A popular area with students, Headingley takes the number two spot: "Headingley currently has an average asking price of £278,517. Many consider this area as the home for many of the city’s students, making it a lively and thriving suburb.

“With vegetarian eateries, unique shops and craft beer bars, there’s something for everyone in Headingley.”

While it might be the most crowded place in a city of over 800,000, Leeds city centre is a highly desirable place to live, and is ranked number three on the list. With an average house price of £169,003 according to Rightmove, being in the midst of it all is very desirable.

Anyone who has ever been in the city centre knows that there is no shortage of shops, restaurants, bars and pubs. But while the asking price is lower than many other areas in the city, around 98% of all households are flats according to the 2021 census.

Located 13 minutes away with public transport, Roundhay comes in at number four despite being the most expensive area on the list. The green area makes the list due to its stunning location: “For those seeking a bit of greenery, Roundhay is another popular Leeds suburb with access to the open space of Roundhay Park.

In Leeds city centre you're never far away from the action.

“A great selection of bars, pubs, shops and restaurants means you won’t need to leave the suburb. It is one of the more expensive areas on our list but it is often a favourite amongst families, increasing the need for larger properties.”

As the fifth best location to live in Leeds according to the research, Horsforth is the furthest away from the city centre and also the second most expensive area. Compare My Move said: “It is a well-connected suburb that is perfect for growing families due to the variety of open spaces and some of the best primary schools in the region.