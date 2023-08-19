Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 best gyms in Leeds - according to people who live here

Whether going to the gym is something to look forward to or seen as a chore, finding the right place is essential to keeping up the routine.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds is full of great gyms with something for everyone, including traditional gyms, indoor climbing calls and pools.

The city is home to range of independent workout spots as well as larger franchises with several venues around town.

Here are 11 of the best gyms in Leeds according to the people who live here.

1. Puregym Kirkstall

2. WEST LEEDS FITTER BODIES

3. Nuffield Health, The Light

4. UltraFlex Gym

UltraFlex Gym on Coal Hill Lane is a favourite among Yorkshire Evening Post readers. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

