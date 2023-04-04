Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages.

At that point there was a big spike in reports of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website found that 74% of users were having problems with their landline internet while 24% were suffering from a total blackout.

A major outage has affected customers of Virgin Media on Tuesday morning, making it difficult to access the internet. Photo: PA

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it is working to fix the problems.

There were also similar spikes of reports at around 2am and 7am for other telecom providers, including BT, O2 and TalkTalk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virgin said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres.