Virgin Media: Major outage for internet users in Leeds and across the UK as reports made of 'total blackout'

A major outage has affected customers of Virgin Media on Tuesday morning, making it difficult to access the internet.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages.

At that point there was a big spike in reports of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

The website found that 74% of users were having problems with their landline internet while 24% were suffering from a total blackout.

A major outage has affected customers of Virgin Media on Tuesday morning, making it difficult to access the internet. Photo: PA

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it is working to fix the problems.

There were also similar spikes of reports at around 2am and 7am for other telecom providers, including BT, O2 and TalkTalk.

Virgin said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

