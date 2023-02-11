As Super Bowl fans gear up for a night of nachos, beer and American football, you might want to think again if you’re planning to head into Leeds to watch the game. A new study has found that people watching the Super Bowl in Leeds may be paying a lot more to enjoy the game than neighbouring cities.

VoucherCodes compared the cost of purchasing a US bottle of beer, a burger and fries, and nachos at venues showing the Super Bowl in twelve cities across the UK. It was revealed that London was the most expensive spot to watch the game with an average of £30.82.

However, Leeds followed closely behind in third place. The study found that the average night watching Super Bowl in Leeds will set you back £22.49. At the other end of the scale, Glasgow is the cheapest city for NFL fans with a price tag of £20.02 to watch the Super Bowl, followed by Manchester (£20.19) and the Welsh capital, Cardiff (£20.70).

Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “The Super Bowl is getting increasingly popular in the UK, with more American football fans tuning in every year and more venues showing the sporting event. However, as our research shows, where you watch the Super Bowl can have a big impact on the cost.

“If you’re planning on tuning in to the game this year, do your research first. We found that the price for Super Bowl viewing essentials varies by as much as £7 within the same city, so check the prices before you decide where to book.”

The price of each item also varies significantly depending on the city. For example, when it comes to purchasing a beer, the cheapest cities are Newcastle, Liverpool and Sheffield where it costs just £4.08 per bottle. However, in London, to purchase the same beer you’d have to pay £5.68.

Likewise, a burger and fries can be found for just £8.33 on average in Glasgow, but costs £14.15 a portion in the capital - a whopping 70% more. The cheapest nachos can also be found in Glasgow for just £7.59 on average, and again London comes in as the most expensive at £10.95 on average.

How to watch NFL Super Bowl 2023

For anyone in the UK who wants to watch the Super Bowl 2023 and its halftime show, there are multiple options available. The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX , NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass. You can sign up for NowTV and Sky Sports here .