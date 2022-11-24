News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Top places to visit in Yorkshire for free

With the cost-of-living crisis weighing on people’s mind, there is some ideal options to have a break away without breaking the bank.

By Sue Wilkinson
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:52am
Christmas lights a the Piece Hall in Halifax
Christmas lights a the Piece Hall in Halifax

We look at some of the places in the county that are free to visit.

The Piece Hall, Halifax

Hide Ad

The recently restored, Grade-I listed Piece Hall is one of Yorkshire’s finest days out. It’s an 18th-century cloth hall. The sprawling Georgian complex has a stunning interior plaza surrounded on all four sides by three tiers of balcony-style walkways. It’s free to visit and marvel at the architecture, but don’t be surprised if you’re tempted by the shops and eateries that now call Piece Hall home. There’s even a museum where you can learn about the history of the site

Scarborough hidden gems to visit include Peasholm Park
A woman takes her daily exercise past the Sun Pavillions in Harrogate's Valley Gardens.
Shibden Park Estate, Halifax
Hide Ad
Ravenscar, near Robin Hood's Bay, is idea for whale watching stock
YorkshireGeorgian