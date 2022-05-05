Stonehenge and the White Cliffs of Dover top the list of 30 UK sights Brits should see (photo: Adobe)

The pandemic no doubt opened many people’s eyes to the endless possibilities of holidaying on home shores.

And for some, a foray into what the British Isles have to offer may have been a revelation.

To those of us who have been enjoying these islands’ magic - if not their weather - for years, it only reinforced what we knew already.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Man of Storr is on the list of 30 UK sights every Brit should see (photo: Adobe)

The UK is brimming with natural beauty; steeped in history and imbued with stunning architecture.

So much so that we really are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting somewhere for a day-trip or a holiday.

But help is at hand as research has revealed the UK beauty spots that every Brit should visit during their lifetime.

Unsurprisingly, the world-famous prehistoric monument, Stonehenge in Wiltshire and the iconic White Cliffs of Dover top the list (with 40 percent each).

The Giant’s Causeway is on the list of 30 UK sights every Brit should see (photo: Adobe)

Stonehenge has a history of 4,500 years and stands at the centre of the Avebury World Heritage Site.

The monument’s purpose remains a mystery, but it’s believed that it was created as a spiritual home by Neolithic and Bronze Age people, with the sarsen stones carefully aligned with the movement of the sun.

The White Cliffs of Dover are located in Kent along the English coastline and look out to the Strait of Dover and France.

One of the country’s most spectacular natural features, the cliffs are an official icon of Britain and have been a sign of hope and freedom for centuries.

The study, by Vision Express - as part of its #DiscoverMore challenge - found that Snowdonia in Wales (38 percent), Ben Nevis in Scotland (37 percent) and Lake Windermere (36 percent) are also sights that every Brit should see.

Other bucket list beauty spots include Cornwall’s St Ives Harbour, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, breathtaking city views from the top of the London Eye and the historic Hadrian’s Wall, which is 73 miles long and was built to guard the wild north-west frontier of the Roman Empire.

The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland’s only World Heritage site and part of the popular Game of Thrones Tour, is also a “must see” for Brits; followed by Arthur’s Seat, with its stunning views of Edinburgh; St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall and the Needles, situated on the Isle of Wight.

The research of 1,500 UK residents, which was carried out earlier this year, also revealed that no one should miss seeing Canterbury Cathedral, Durdle Door in Dorset, Brighton’s Royal Pavilion and Portmeirion in Wales.

Also on the list were the top of the Welsh Brecon Beacons, the Whitby Abbey ruins in Yorkshire and the Seven Sisters White Cliffs in Sussex.

“We know there is so much joy to be had through vision and discovering more through a new lens,” said Dan McGhee, director of optical services at Vision Express.

“Our research shows that there are some amazing places right here in the UK to enjoy with your loved ones.”

The research also found that 60 percent of Brits admit there are plenty of world famous British sights they have yet to experience.

And it’s no surprise that 65 percent have vowed to see more of Britain this year than they have done in the last 12 months.

Forty-three percent of those polled admit they can sometimes forget just how breathtaking the UK can be - with 48 percent claiming that the UK is one of the most beautiful places to live in the world.

The 30 UK sights every Brit should see, according to the nation

1 Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England 40%

2 The White Cliffs of Dover, England 40%

3 Snowdonia, Wales 38%

4 Ben Nevis, Scotland 37%

5 Lake Windermere, England 36%

6 St Ives Harbour, Cornwall, England 34%

7 Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England 32%

8 The top of the London Eye, England 32%

9 Hadrian’s Wall, England 31%

10 The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland 29%

11 Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh, Scotland 25%

12 St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall, England 25%

13 The Needles, the Isle of Wight 25%

14 Canterbury Cathedral, England 23%

15 Durdle Door, Dorset, England 21%

16 The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, England 20%

17 Portmeirion, Wales 20%

18 The top of the Brecon Beacons, Wales 20%

19 Whitby Abbey Ruins, Yorkshire, England 19%

20 Seven Sisters White Cliffs, Sussex, England 19%

21 Chatsworth House, Bakewell, England 19%

22 The view of the Tyne Bridge, Newcastle, England 18%

23 Fingal’s Cave, Scotland 18%

24 The view from the Greenwich Observatory, England 17%

25 Castle Coombe, the Cotswolds, England 16%

26 Bamburgh Castle, England 16%

27 Ribblehead Viaduct, the Yorkshire Dales, England 16%

28 Old Man of Storr, the Isle of Skye, Scotland 15%

29 The view from Richmond Hill, London, England 15%