Yorkshire is home to some of the most scenic bus routes in the country

Let’s look at some of the best in the county.

Coastliner from Leeds

to Scarborough and Whitby

Ruswarp village near to Whitby - Countryweek Village Focus.

This has been named as one of the most scenic routes in the county.

Stops include Whitby Abbey and 199 Steps, Ruswarp, Goathland, Mallyan Spout Waterfall, Peasholm Park, Scarborough North and South Bays.

Located on the outskirts of Goathland and also a stop on the Coastliner route, Mallyan Spout Waterfall is a perfect area for scenic photography.

There is a wooded valley and trail before reaching the cascading waterfall, making this a lovely spot for walkers and those with dogs.

Surfers take to water on the South Bay of Scarborough

Visitors can explore Peasholm Park all year round. The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with free entrance.

It’s the perfect place for a trip out with the family, well-behaved dogs on leads also welcomed.

The park has a natural glen with a stream running through it, which culminates to a beautiful lake at the bottom.

Scarborough’s North Bay Beach is perfect for water sport enthusiasts, especially surfers.

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway heading towards Haworth.

The North Bay is the place to visit if you’re interested in seeing and enjoying nothing but the sand and sea.

Keighley to Hebden Bridge via Haworth, Keighley and Worth Valley railway

and Oxenhope

What better way to see the landscape that inspired Charlotte, Emily and Anne than from the back seat of Brontë Bus? Sit back and enjoy panoramic views of these windswept lands of heather and moors.

The picturesque Easter Gate Bridge, also known as Close Gate Bridge, an ancient packhorse bridge on the Marsden Moor Estate close to Standedge Tunnel shot on a cold frosty morning.

Set amid the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, Keighley is a pretty town, nestled between the charming countryside of Airedale and the Haworth Moorland.

The town is a terminus of Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, a heritage steam line that has been lovingly restored.

Leeds to Harrogate

and Ripon

Via Chapel Allerton, Moortown, Harewood, Killinghall, Ripley and Wormald Green, bus riding is redefined with the number 36, giving unprecedented comfort and style as you travel from the hustle & bustle of West Yorkshire through to the scenic delights of North Yorkshire.

Ripon is a cathedral city steeped in history and home to magnificent historical buildings and long observed traditions.

Looking out across Nidderdale from Brimham Rocks.

You will find a trio of award-winning museums and a gothic cathedral that dates back to the seventh century.

Harrogate is a Victorian spa town that boasts a theatre, RHS Harlow Carr, Valley Gardens and Stray.

Huddersfield to Holme

via Holmfirth

The 314 bus service provides breathtaking views across Holme Valley, Castle Hill and can even get you close to the borders of Peak District National Park.

The most famous village the bus passes through is Holmfirth, where one of TV's longest running sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine was filmed.

Halifax to Hebden Bridge

With its varied mix of shops, cafes and restaurants, why not head to Hebden Bridge? On your way you will come across the serene River Calder and Rochdale Canal.

The Stubbing Wharf is an 18th century inn located alongside the Rochdale Canal, in which poet Ted Hughes set his poem Stubbing Wharfe.

There are market days in Hebden Bridge on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday is fresh produce and general retail, Friday is second-hand day, Saturday and Sunday cover arts, crafts and artisan products.

Leeds to Ilkley via Otley

This route offers beautiful views of Wharf Valley and, with double-decker buses, you can take full advantage of the stunning views of Washburn Valley in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Otley Chevin Forest.

As you descend into Otley make sure you look out for red kites along the way. You can also find Bettys café tea room in Ilkley if you fancy a Yorkshire style traditional afternoon tea.

Huddersfield to Oldham

via Marsden Moor

This bus route takes you over the tops of Marsden Moor and large swathes of rugged moorland.

The area is perfect for long relaxing walks exploring the remote but tranquil landscape on offer with more than 5,000 acres to discover.

The Workhouse Museum, Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire.