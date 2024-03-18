Scarborough's North Yorkshire Water Park launches new Adventure Wood with £10 voucher offer

North Yorkshire Water Park,is set to expand its offering with the launch of Adventure Wood.

The new land-based attractions launch on Saturday March 23 – in perfect time for the Easter holidays – and offers adventure seekers a wide range of activities including axe throwing, archery, a low ropes obstacle course and bushcraft workshops.

The new Adventure Wood is designed to expand the Water Park’s on land offering and in addition to the zipline, puzzle rooms and escape room, cements North Yorkshire Water Park as one of the ultimate locations for an adventurous day out.

Whether it’s celebrating a special occasion with the family, a corporate team-building event or stag and hen party, the Water Park will now have a wide range of activities for everyone to enjoy all year round.

To celebrate the launch of the new attraction, North Yorkshire Water Park will be offering those who try out one of the new activities in the first week of opening a £10 voucher that can be used on future bookings.

The voucher can be redeemed on all activities across the park including the aquaparks, paddleboarding, wakeboarding and zipline.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of our new Adventure Wood.

"It’s been a pivotal plan of ours as we strive to become a centre of excellence and adventure hub for families, friends, and large groups to enjoy.

“There is such a wide range of new activities on offer, with even more still to come, as we plan to add Laser Tag in the near future.

"A lot of investment and effort has been going into creating something we are very proud of and we can’t wait to welcome the public”

Located east of Wykeham, six miles west of Scarborough, North Yorkshire Water Park originally comprised of four specialist fishing lakes and a larger lake which is now dedicated to water sports.

For many years, local water sports clubs and individuals have been sailing, windsurfing, model yacht racing and open water swimming at the destination.

North Yorkshire Water Park was launched seven years ago with an aqua park.

Thrill seekers now enjoy further activities such kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tandem kayaking and more, as well as a range of other outdoor leisure facilities around the lake.

There is also open-water swimming, sailing and pedaloes.

Three years ago, the Dawnay Estate substantially expanded the Water Park providing new attractions such as wakeboarding and the new 70-seat café building and events room. There are plenty of picnic tables in the grounds with room for you youngsters to run around or play ball to let of stream. There is plenty of on-site parking.