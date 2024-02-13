Nine wonders of Yorkshire - including Scarborough Castle and RAF Fylingdales

Marsha Barrett stops to take in the view on a walk with her dogs Holly and Bonnie at Brimham Rocks, near Pately Bridge

Let’s explore some of the best of them.

Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire

The collection of oddly-shaped monoliths, in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, was once thought to be the work of druids. It's actually a natural formation full of holes and tunnels.

The 'knights' arrive at Scarborough Castle - one of the wonders of the county

A short circular walk will show you the highlights of Brimham from the dramatic rock formations to the heather moorland.

It is free to enter.

Gordale Scar

Gordale Scar is a limestone ravine one-mile north-east of Malham. It contains two waterfalls and has overhanging limestone cliffs over 330 feet high. The gorge could have been formed by water from melting glaciers or a cavern collapse.

Knaresborough Viaduct

The viaduct carries the Harrogate line over the River Nidd in the town. The viaduct was supposed to have opened in 1848, but the first construction collapsed into the river very near to completion, which necessitated a new viaduct and delayed the opening of the line through Knaresborough by three years.

The viaduct can be seen striking across the Nidd Gorge from the ruins of Knaresborough Castle and is a well-known viewpoint in the town.

Malham Cove

Malham Cove is a huge curving amphitheatre shaped cliff formation of limestone rock.

The vertical face of the cliff is about 260 feet high. The top of the cove is a large area of deeply eroded limestone pavement, of a strange pattern rarely seen in England. The majesty of Malham Cove looks out over the village of Malham and has been attracting visitors for centuries.

The Piece Hall, Halifax

The Piece Hall is unique a Ggrade I listed Georgian masterpiece and one of the oldest remaining Georgian cloth halls in the world.

Standing at the heart of Halifax since 1779, the open-air courtyard is today surrounded by unique and boutique independent shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

The stories of Georgian Halifax are told in the specially created exhibition spaces, while the central courtyard is a spectacular venue for a year-round events programme of live music, dance, film and spectacle.

Scarborough Castle

With its stunning location on the headland, fascinating history and panoramic views over the coast, Scarborough Castle is one of North Yorkshire’s finest historic sites.

The once-mighty fortress has endured attacks from Vikings, medieval barons, Tudor rebels and a Parliamentary army during an epic Civil War siege.

Today you can explore the castle’s ruins, follow the long curtain wall with its many towers and climb viewing platforms in the Inner Bailey and the 12th-century Great Tower.

Set on a 16-acre headland home to wildflowers and wildlife, it’s the perfect place for a family-friendly adventure.

Emley Moor Mast

The Emley Moor transmitting station is a telecommunications and broadcasting facility on Emley Moor, one mile west of the village centre of Emley, in Huddersfield. It is made up of a 1,047 ft concrete tower and apparatus that began to transmit in 1971.

RAF Fylingdales

Royal Air Force Fylingdales is a Royal Air Force station on Snod Hill in the North York Moors Its motto is Vigilamus. It is a radar base – which looks like the home of the Daleks – and is also part of the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System.

Harewood House

Harewood House is a country house in Harewood, near Leeds. Designed by architects John Carr and Robert Adam, it was built, between 1759 and 1771, for Edwin Lascelles, 1st Baron Harewood, a wealthy West Indian plantation and slave owner.