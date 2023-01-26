IN PICTURES: 7 scenic stops on Coastliner's £2 Leeds to Whitby route

2 . Coastline route

Goathland, a stunning moorland village, is a must see on the Coastliner bus route. It’s home to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which is famous for being known as ‘Hogsmead’ station in the Harry Potter films. Visitors can spend the day watching the stream trains pass by or take a walk along the Rail Trail to Grosmont via Beck Hole. The Rail Trail from Goathland to Grosmont combines a signposted three-and-a-half mile walk down the old railway line with visitors able to take a ride back on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Photo: UGC