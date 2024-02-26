Destination Dupes: UK Hotspots Replicating Our Favourite Holiday Destinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

QuoteSearcher, campervan insurance specialists reveal five remarkable UK locations that provide an uncanny resemblance to renowned overseas destinations.

Lake District, UK - Abroad Dupe: New Zealand's South Island

Revel in the beauty of pristine lakes, majestic mountains, and lush greenery, creating an idyllic setting reminiscent of New Zealand's South Island.

Cornwall, UK - Abroad Dupe: Amalfi Coast, Italy

Experience the rugged coastline and picturesque seaside villages of Cornwall, transporting you to the enchanting charm of the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Scottish Highlands, UK - Abroad Dupe: Scandinavian Fjords

Immerse yourself in the dramatic landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, where rolling hills and deep lochs echo the stunning fjords of Norway and Sweden.

Snowdonia National Park, Wales - Abroad Dupe: Swiss Alps

Traverse the mountainous terrain and scenic wonders of Snowdonia, offering a sense of alpine wonder akin to the breathtaking Swiss Alps.

Norfolk Broads, UK - Abroad Dupe: Dutch Canals

Navigate the tranquil waterways of the Norfolk Broads, reminiscent of the charming canals in the Netherlands, creating a serene and picturesque setting for a leisurely campervan journey.

Ben Moore, Manager at QuoteSearcher, remarks on the rising trend of Destination Dupes, stating,

"We recognise the growing fascination with these UK locations that mirror international destinations.”

“Destination Dupes are a hot topic right now, which spurred us to find UK destinations replicating our favourite abroad locations, perfect for a family holiday or campervan trip at a fraction of the cost.”