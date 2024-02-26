Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Destination Dupes: UK Hotspots Replicating Our Favourite Holiday Destinations

In a world where travel enthusiasts crave the allure of far-off lands, UK hotspots are stepping into the limelight as surprising replicas of international destinations. The latest trend, aptly named "Destination Dupes," places deemed a little unexpected and significantly more affordable, yet just as delightful as the tried and true destinations travellers love.
By Olivia BallContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT
QuoteSearcher, campervan insurance specialists reveal five remarkable UK locations that provide an uncanny resemblance to renowned overseas destinations.

Lake District, UK - Abroad Dupe: New Zealand's South Island

Revel in the beauty of pristine lakes, majestic mountains, and lush greenery, creating an idyllic setting reminiscent of New Zealand's South Island.

Cornwall - Amalfi Coast Dupe
Cornwall, UK - Abroad Dupe: Amalfi Coast, Italy

Experience the rugged coastline and picturesque seaside villages of Cornwall, transporting you to the enchanting charm of the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Scottish Highlands, UK - Abroad Dupe: Scandinavian Fjords

Immerse yourself in the dramatic landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, where rolling hills and deep lochs echo the stunning fjords of Norway and Sweden.

Snowdonia National Park, Wales - Abroad Dupe: Swiss Alps

Traverse the mountainous terrain and scenic wonders of Snowdonia, offering a sense of alpine wonder akin to the breathtaking Swiss Alps.

Norfolk Broads, UK - Abroad Dupe: Dutch Canals

Navigate the tranquil waterways of the Norfolk Broads, reminiscent of the charming canals in the Netherlands, creating a serene and picturesque setting for a leisurely campervan journey.

Ben Moore, Manager at QuoteSearcher, remarks on the rising trend of Destination Dupes, stating,

"We recognise the growing fascination with these UK locations that mirror international destinations.”

“Destination Dupes are a hot topic right now, which spurred us to find UK destinations replicating our favourite abroad locations, perfect for a family holiday or campervan trip at a fraction of the cost.”

“The appeal of such "Destination Dupes" lies in the prospect of discovering picturesque landscapes, cultural similarities, and unique attractions within the UK that evoke the essence of beloved overseas destinations. The intention is to provide an opportunity for families to enjoy the excitement of a holiday resembling an international adventure without the associated high costs.”

