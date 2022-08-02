Beautiful G]guide book - The Yorkshire Wolds: A Journey of Discovery book - is relaunched

Fleur and Colin Speakman's The Yorkshire Wolds: A Journey of Discovery provides an insight into the rich history and culture of the Wolds

The Yorkshire Wolds: A Journey of Discovery publication provides an insight into the rich history and culture of the Wolds, a story shaped by saints, soldier-adventurers, merchants, fisherman, engineers, architects, farmers, landowners, writers, and in most recent times, England's greatest living painter David Hockney, whose work has created a national awareness of the natural beauty and unique landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds.

This is also a practical guide, with detailed information and advice on how to explore the area whether by car, local train and bus, by cycle, horseback or, on foot, with suggestions on how to reach those special places, that will make a visit to the Yorkshire Wolds such a memorable experience.

Following a great success of the 1st edition following its release in March 2017, the publication is back with a second edition and is available widely online and in book shops.

The recent proposal by Natural England to consider the Yorkshire Wolds with an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty designation is now highlighted in the new second edition which was released at the beginning of June.

Colin Speakman, co-author of The Yorkshire Wolds: A Journey of Discovery, said: “This updated second edition has only been possible thanks to the support of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. But what has delighted us is that the new edition has coincided with the announcement by Natural England that the area is being considered for designation as an Area of Natural Beauty, status which we believe is long overdue.

"Equally exciting are the proposals to create an internationally recognised UNESCO Global Geopark in East Yorkshire, reflecting the scientific and educational value of its unique geology, archaeology, natural and cultural history, not just within the Wolds but much of the surrounding areas of East Riding and North Yorkshire, which again reflects our own work over the last decade”.

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “It is fabulous to see what a success the first edition of the Yorkshire Wolds publication has been, and I now hope even more people will get the opportunity to read all about our fantastic Yorkshire Wolds.