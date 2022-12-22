News you can trust since 1890
Airbnb Leeds: Take a tour of this cosy narrow boat based on the Orient Express available to rent from Clarence Dock

A fantastic narrow boat is available to rent for a weekend away in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Situated on a permanent mooring on a quiet arm of Clarence Dock, this narrow boat offers a magical retreat modelled off the famous Orient Express.

With a cosy layout comprising a sofa area with TV and bookcase, a dining booth, a kitchen and a bedroom, this one-of-a-kind rental is a must-try for visitors wanting to explore the city.

Take a tour of the narrow boat below, or find out more on Airbnb.

1. Permanent mooring on Clarence Dock

Situated on a permanent mooring on a quiet arm of Clarence Dock, it's an ideal spot from which to explore the city or just cosy up and watch a film in front of the log-burning stove.

Photo: Airbnb

2. Reclaimed wood interior

The interior of the boat is delightfully cosy, comprising a sofa area with TV and bookcase, a dining booth, a kitchen and a bedroom, all carved out of reclaimed wood by a Brazilian cabinet maker.

Photo: Airbnb

3. Complimentary bottle of prosecco

The kitchen has a fridge freezer, gas cooker and plenty of pots and pans. Included is a complimentary bottle of prosecco, fresh local butter and a pint of milk.

Photo: Airbnb

4. Wooden terrace

On top of the boat is a wooden terrace accessible either by ladder or a leap, perfect for al fresco dining in the summer months. There is also a small seating area at the bow lit by a lantern.

Photo: Airbnb

