A fantastic narrow boat is available to rent for a weekend away in Leeds.
Situated on a permanent mooring on a quiet arm of Clarence Dock, this narrow boat offers a magical retreat modelled off the famous Orient Express.
With a cosy layout comprising a sofa area with TV and bookcase, a dining booth, a kitchen and a bedroom, this one-of-a-kind rental is a must-try for visitors wanting to explore the city.
1. Permanent mooring on Clarence Dock
Situated on a permanent mooring on a quiet arm of Clarence Dock, it's an ideal spot from which to explore the city or just cosy up and watch a film in front of the log-burning stove.
Photo: Airbnb
2. Reclaimed wood interior
The interior of the boat is delightfully cosy, comprising a sofa area with TV and bookcase, a dining booth, a kitchen and a bedroom, all carved out of reclaimed wood by a Brazilian cabinet maker.
Photo: Airbnb
3. Complimentary bottle of prosecco
The kitchen has a fridge freezer, gas cooker and plenty of pots and pans. Included is a complimentary bottle of prosecco, fresh local butter and a pint of milk.
Photo: Airbnb
4. Wooden terrace
On top of the boat is a wooden terrace accessible either by ladder or a leap, perfect for al fresco dining in the summer months. There is also a small seating area at the bow lit by a lantern.
Photo: Airbnb