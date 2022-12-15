News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Airbnb Leeds: Look at this cosy woodland cabin with a hot tub located on an alpaca farm

A warm and cosy wooden barn conversion in the countryside is available to rent on Airbnb, with the added benefit of furry friends nearby.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Located on an alpaca farm not far from Leeds city centre, Woodland View lodge offers the perfect weekend getaway for city dwellers in need of some fresh air. Benefitting from free Netflix and a private hot tub, this cabin in the woods is truly one of a kind.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Airbnb.

1. Scenic walks nearby

This barn conversion benefits from being close to lots of scenic walks, including the Otley Chevin. It is also great for exploring the Yorkshire Dales, Ilkley, Harrogate, York, Otley and Skipton.

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales

2. Hot tub outside

Located just outside the cabin is a private hot tub. Towels are provided.

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales

3. Fully fitted kitchen area

Inside there is a fridge with a small freezer compartment, a dishwasher, kettle, Tassimo coffee maker, microwave and a toaster in the kitchen area.

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales

4. Watch the alpacas grazing

Views to the side of Woodland View lodge show the animals grazing.

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
AirbnbLeedsNetflix