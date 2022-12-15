Airbnb Leeds: Look at this cosy woodland cabin with a hot tub located on an alpaca farm
A warm and cosy wooden barn conversion in the countryside is available to rent on Airbnb, with the added benefit of furry friends nearby.
Located on an alpaca farm not far from Leeds city centre, Woodland View lodge offers the perfect weekend getaway for city dwellers in need of some fresh air. Benefitting from free Netflix and a private hot tub, this cabin in the woods is truly one of a kind.
Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Airbnb.
Page 1 of 3