Visiting a spa can be a great way to unwind after what might have been a long old day, week, or month at work. A soak in a jacuzzi or a relaxing massage could be just the tonic following a rough time of things.

You might be thinking to yourself ‘that’s all well and good, but where can I get to one around Leeds?’ To this question we say, worry no more.

To mark National Spa Week, we’ve got together the top five rated Tripadvisor spas and wellness centres around Leeds for you to enjoy. National Spa Week is a dedicated week for raising the physical, emotional and mental well-being of visiting a spa or wellness centre.

Green Ayurveda

Street 7 Unit 452, Birch Park, Thorp Arch Estate, Leeds LS23 7FG England

Tripadvisor rating: 5 out of 5 from 167 reviews

Featured Tripadvisor review: “Thank you Dr Jolly and team for a superb visit to the Ayurvedic spa. My friends and I had the pleasure of experiencing the one day new beginnings spa which included yoga, meditation, an Ayurvedic assessment, lunch, full body massages and steam bath personalised to our own needs. It was an amazing day. I would recommend this spa and I’ll certainly be back again.”

Dragonfly Skin Day Spa

Central Arcade Balcony Level, Leeds LS1 6DX England

Tripadvisor rating: 5 out of 5 from 38 reviews

Featured Tripadvisor review: “This was bought for my wife and she said it was an amazing experience, she had a luxury facial and a hot stone massage. She said it was the best she has had anywhere.

“The facilities were lovely and the customer care was exemplary. I fully recommend you try this little hidden haven aimed at helping you (or your partner) feel special.”

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa

Thorpe Park Thorpe Park, Leeds LS15 8ZB England

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1,666 reviews

Featured review: “I feel compelled to write a review to give credit to this amazing hotel. At check in, if I’m honest, I felt we’d made a bit of a mistake as the hotel is located in an industrial park quite a distance from Leeds City centre. It was our 3rd wedding anniversary and the hotel had a bit of a "corporate" feel about it. However, when we checked into our room, I knew I was onto a winner!

“This hotel is amazing and you forget about the outside world. We utilised the spa area which was spotless! (I’m gutted because I lost my goggles) It wasn’t busy at all and were really high in standard. Beautiful pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam. After our leisure time, we went for dinner.”

Oulton Hall, Hotel Spa & Golf Resort

Rothwell Ln, Oulton, Leeds LS26 8HN

Tripadvisor rating: 4 out of 5 from 3,856 reviews

Featured review: “We also used the spa facilities which were nice. Great massage and facial. Went for a walk around the grounds which on an autumnal day was lovely. We walked down the drive to the bottom, to meet the perimeter path, not particularly well sign posted, but a nice walk all around the edge of the grounds and you get to visit the old church at the bottom. Breakfast was plentiful and well cooked, good choice. I loved seeing dogs at the hotel, very dog friendly.”

Chevin Country Park Hotel and Spa

Yorkgate, Otley, Leeds LS21 3NU England

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 out of 5 from 2,742 reviews

Featured review: “The spa is excellent, with the warmest swimming pool water I’ve ever stepped foot in. The lake is beautiful and you are able to walk round this or settle on the outdoor area with a drink taking in the scenery. The food (both breakfast and lunch) were absolutely delicious, with a wide range of dishes/choices and dietary needs catered for.”