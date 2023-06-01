Six By Nico has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Leeds next month. The restaurant bases itself on a concept to give diners the chance to experience fine dining at an affordable price.

Every six weeks the menu - which is usually based on culinary cuisines such as Japanese, classic British and Ibiza-style - will change to offer diners six small dishes to try as part of a tasting menu. And according to an email sent out to mailing list customers, the restaurant will open in Leeds in July.

The email states: “We are so excited to bring out ever-evolving experience to Leeds this July.

“After opening in Manchester in 2019, we are truly grateful that we’re about to take our Six By Nico experience to the Leeds and Yorkshire area. Without your support since 2019, this would not have been possible. We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this.”

The Six By Nico website explains its concept as ​​”a six-course tasting menu inspired by a theme, destination or concept. But be quick, our menu changes every six weeks.” The restaurant also offers a pairing wine menu to coincide with each dish.

Chef Nico Simeone, who founded the restaurant said: “We are very excited to be bringing the taste of Six by Nico to Leeds! The city has become a real foodie destination over recent years, which makes it the ideal location for us in the heart of Yorkshire.

“We pride ourselves on originality - Six by Nico is founded based on a carefully curated and ever-evolving tasting menu, which combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes, drawing inspiration from Yorkshire, the UK, as well as abroad.

“The aim is to bring memories and stories together, to create a brand-new dining experience every six weeks. We can’t wait to open our doors, and to be bringing a truly unique and unforgettable culinary experience to the people of Leeds and Yorkshire.”

So he may not be a ‘celebrity’ as such but Jerome Griffin is known by locals as being a foodie who gives honest reviews of local eateries. A regular reviewer of Six by Nico, he gave their 'Hollywood Menu’ his highest rating of four thumbs up.

Six By Nico Leeds - when will it open

The esteemed eatery will be opening its new 327 sq. metre space on East Parade on July 3. Renowned for its inventive and ever-evolving restaurant concept, Six by Nico Leeds has a capacity for 72 guests, and will also feature an onsite bar, with a full bar gantry, cocktail and wine service – serving trademark drinks such as Nico’s Three Aged Cocktails.