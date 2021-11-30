Robert Eaton at the Russell Eaton salon in Leeds. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Robert Eaton has won British Hairdresser of the Year 2021, bringing the award back to Yorkshire for the second time in three years.

Robert - creative director of Russell Eaton, which has salons in Leeds and Barnsley and was founded by his father in 1978 - won the award for the first time in November 2019 and became a leading industry ambassador and spokesperson, helping to support and guide fellow hairdressers through a difficult year when salons were closed for much of the time due to the pandemic. He has also previously won Afro Hairdresser of the Year, works to help those who have lost hair due to cancer treatment, creates hair styles for catwalks and stage shows, and is pioneering new techniques including grey blending.

He was named as British Hairdresser of the Year late last night at a ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The Hairdresser’s Journal British Hairdressing Awards are the Oscars of the British salon world, and have previously sky-rocketed the careers and brands of top industry names including John Frieda, Charles Worthington and Nicky Clarke. Yorkshire’s Mark Hill, from Hull, won in 2000 and 2003 and Barnsley-born Andrew Barton won in 2006, but no other Yorkshire hairdresser had managed to scoop the top award for 13 years until Robert’s first win two years ago.

A style from Robert's award-winning portfolio.

The awards celebrate the best of British hairdressing, recognising and rewarding the creative talents of individuals and teams who make the industry vibrant. More than 287,000 people work within the UK’s hairdressing, barbering and beauty industries, with salons remaining vital to the health of the British high street, contributing, pre-pandemic, more than £7bn to the UK economy each year.

The British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwartzkopf, have several categories to recognise the talents of hairdressers across the UK. Beverley-based Rick Roberts won the Afro Hairdresser of the Year and Jonathan Turner of Turner & Young in Stockton-on-Tees won the North Eastern category (which covers Yorkshire). The nominees were: Rebecca Dickenson of Rebecca Dickenson Hair; Sophie Gibson – Hooker & Young; Michelle Rooney – Hooker & Young; Emma Simmons – Salon54; Jonathan Turner – Hooker & Young; Matthew-Anthony Whiting – M&A Hairdressing.

