A popular fashion and home retailer has now opened its first store in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Browns, the Leeds-based fashion brand, opened the doors to its first store in White Rose Shopping Centre on December 2.

Founder Simon Brown cut the ribbon and welcomed the first customers with a glass of bubbly and a gift bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the ceremony, Simon said: “It’s really quite a remarkable milestone, to be opening a store in the city where it all started, in our 25 years of business.

Simon Brown, founder of Joe Browns, is pictured at the ribbon cutting for its first ever Leeds site in the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: Joe Browns

“I want to thank all members of the team, from our store staff here with us now, to everyone back at our head office, from the merchandising department to the warehouse. It's been a real team effort by the whole Joe Browns family and I’m extremely proud.”

Tracey Hepton, marketing director at Joe Browns, said: “It felt incredibly special to open a store in our hometown and welcome the first customers through the door. The White Rose Shopping Centre is a fantastic location to showcase the very best we have to offer in fashion and home.”

The Leeds White Rose store has 400 lines across womenswear, menswear, and home. The new store, previously occupied by Paperchase, has also created 14 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon was joined at the store by Jo Carter, an NHS worker from Leeds. The brand had issued a call for a remarkable person who always goes that extra mile to help others and was also named Joe.

Inside the popular fashion and popular retailer Joe Browns, which now has a base in White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: Joe Browns

Jo was nominated by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Gardner, and received a Joe Browns gift voucher as a thank you.