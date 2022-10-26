The Spin for Style event will be run from outside John Lewis at Victoria Gate from tomorrow, October 27, to Saturday.

Victoria Leeds is preparing to host a new three-day shopping competition event called Spin for Style, which will see shoppers press a giant button with a spinner for the chance to win a selection of high-end and designer prizes when they match three retail brands in a row.

The event runs from October 27-29, and prizes up for grabs will include homeware, beauty, lifestyle and fashion, as well as dining gift vouchers for Victoria Leeds’ popular rooftop and street-side restaurants, including newcomers The Ivy Asia and The Cut & Craft.

Shoppers could also win Apple tech from John Lewis; Ganni, Rains and Boss designs from Harvey Nichols; NEOM Wellbeing Pods and oils; a parka from Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green; Molton Brown and L’Occitane fragrances; fashion finds from Mint Velvet and Kate Spade NY, and more. Even those who have a spin but do not match will walk away with a little gift or discount.

Jo Coburn, senior general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We’re always looking for ways to bring a smile to our customers’ faces and we have so many prizes and discounts to give away. It’s a great opportunity to get an early start on your Christmas shopping and be in with a chance to walk away with a little treat for yourself.”

Spin for Style is part of a Victoria Leeds seasonal series of lifestyle events, hot on the heels of its recent Serotonin September initiative – a wellness-boosting event hosted alongside Yoga Kula, The Cuddle Club and NEOM.

Victoria Leeds was also recently host to two illuminated art installations for Light Night Leeds and is currently taking part in the ongoing Leeds Piano Trail.