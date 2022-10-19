The oldest tattoo shop in Leeds city centre is turning 25 this weekend, with a day of celebrations and tattooing to mark the special occasion.

Ultimate Skin, which is located on New Briggate, will be hosting a flash day on 22 October from 10am until 6pm, with designs from both resident and guest artists done at special prices for the day.

Flash designs available this weekend will be posted on social media this week so attendees can pick their designs in advance.

Ultimate Skin tattoo and piercing studio celebrating their 25th anniversary. From left, Chris Jenkinson, Katie Berry and David Barry. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Shop manager Katie Berry said: “We've got two of our resident tattooists and then a bunch of guest artists doing flash all day on Saturday; it’s all up on our Instagram at the moment and it's going to be walk-in appointments all day.

"Afterwards, we've got a party with karaoke and Mexican food, open to any of our customers this weekend or people tattooed by us before.”

First opening its doors in 1997, Ultimate Skin has grown over the years to become one of the most well-known spots for tattooing in Leeds.

With countless guest artists from around the world travelling to take a seat in its beloved studio, it's expected that this weekend’s birthday celebrations will see queues forming out the door.

"I think [we’re still around] because we've got a really good range of different tattooers doing nice, different styles,” explained Katie.

"We've always had a really good run of guests too that are always really popular. But also we really try with our customer service, and try to make everybody feel welcome and looked after as best we can. I think that means people come back quite often.

"In this economic climate we feel lucky to be able to say that after 25 years we are still thriving, and hope to be able to say it for many years to come!”

Ultimate Skin’s 25th birthday celebrations kick off this Saturday with a flash day from 10am until 6pm.

