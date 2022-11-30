Having fled the war earlier this year, Yana has been supported by a number of Yorkshire businesses and so has been able to start a new company selling Ukrainian fashion brands to provide employment to help fellow Ukrainians rebuild their lives.

Yana said: “I can’t wait to open my second pop-up shop, following the success of the one we previously did in Victoria Gate. I have been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement from both Yorkshire businesses and people, and now Shopify. I will be introducing some new brands from Ukraine, and hope that people will support me in the run-up to Christmas.”

Shopify has flown a crew over from Canada to film and document the Trinity Leeds launch tomorrow, and will share Yana’s story as part of a global internal event for employees in early 2023.

Ukrainian fashion designer Yana Smaglo. Picture by Lincoln J Roth.

“We believe the future of commerce has more voices, and as a company we work hard to reduce the barriers to business ownership. Yana’s story is an incredible example of this change in action, demonstrating that entrepreneurship and the ability to build your own business is open to everyone,” said Deann Evans, director of EMEA Expansion & Partnerships at Shopify.

“Her story is genuinely inspiring, we want to make sure that all our colleagues around the globe - and beyond - know it. Because of hearing Yana’s story, others like her may go on to start their own business. This is why we do what we do. Shopify helps all types of aspiring entrepreneurs go from just an idea to thriving, fully-scalable businesses with all the tools they need to start, manage and

grow a business.”

Nenya also speaks to actor and activist Natalie Anderson on her podcast The Capsule #inconversation about her inspirational story, from having to evacuate her home in Kyiv in 15 minutes, her journey to the UK and the launch of her fashion business. Natalie was recently appointed ambassador of Smart Works Leeds, the charity that supports unemployed Yorkshire women back into work.

Natalie Anderson wears a dress from Nenya. She has chatted to Yana for her podcast series The Capsule in Conversation.

The pop-up shop will be part of Trinity Leeds’s Platform+ initiative which helps independent businesses launch retail stores. Nick Jones, assistant centre director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nenya as we approach the busy festive season. Yana’s story is an inspiration and we are proud to have her clothing brand here trading alongside global fashion labels and independent stores.”

Leading the campaign to support Yana and Nenya, local businesswoman Antonia Kinlan, who heads the support group, said, “There has been significant interest in the fashion Yana is showcasing, and we hope to find a more permanent base for her in the New Year, so she can trade on an ongoing basis. The support from the local business community has been overwhelming, and we can’t thank people enough.”