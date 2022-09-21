Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre: The shops offering savings for students throughout September
Two Leeds shopping centres have launched a range of not-to-be-missed offers for students throughout September.
New and returning students can save up to 30% off and bag freebies from their favourite brands across Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre.
A selection of the student offers at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre:
30% off Levi’s from September 30 to October 3.
Free bike safety checks at Decathlon from September 26 to September 30.
10% student discount and a free hot drink with any purchase at Batch’d.
20% off all Krispy Kreme products on September 23 and September 24.
20% off at River Island from September 20 to October 2.
20% off at New Look from September 20 to October 3.
15% off fragrances at The Perfume Shop from September 20 to October 3.
Pandora is offering 10% off when using the Student Beans app, from now to September 22.
25% off your total food bill on Mondays and Tuesdays at The Alchemist when students sign up via the website
15% off your total food bill between Mondays and Thursdays when dining in at Rosa’s Thai.
And at White Rose Shopping Centre:
10% off orders over £30 at ProCook.
20% off at River Island from September 20 to October 2.
20% off at New Look from September 20 to October 3.
Free Happy Go Lash Camomile gift when you spend £30 at The Body Shop
20% off all Krispy Kreme products on September 23 and September 24.
20% off at Frankie and Benny’s when ordering two mains from the menu.
20% off at O2 when using the Uni Days app.
Boux Avenue is offering 20% off between now and September 22.
Pandora is offering 10% off when using the Student Beans app, from now to September 22.