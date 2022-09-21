New and returning students can save up to 30% off and bag freebies from their favourite brands across Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre.

A selection of the student offers at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre:

30% off Levi’s from September 30 to October 3.

Free bike safety checks at Decathlon from September 26 to September 30.

10% student discount and a free hot drink with any purchase at Batch’d.

20% off all Krispy Kreme products on September 23 and September 24.

20% off at River Island from September 20 to October 2.

20% off at New Look from September 20 to October 3.

15% off fragrances at The Perfume Shop from September 20 to October 3.

Pandora is offering 10% off when using the Student Beans app, from now to September 22.

25% off your total food bill on Mondays and Tuesdays at The Alchemist when students sign up via the website

15% off your total food bill between Mondays and Thursdays when dining in at Rosa’s Thai.

And at White Rose Shopping Centre:

10% off orders over £30 at ProCook.

20% off at River Island from September 20 to October 2.

20% off at New Look from September 20 to October 3.

Free Happy Go Lash Camomile gift when you spend £30 at The Body Shop

20% off all Krispy Kreme products on September 23 and September 24.

20% off at Frankie and Benny’s when ordering two mains from the menu.

20% off at O2 when using the Uni Days app.

Boux Avenue is offering 20% off between now and September 22.