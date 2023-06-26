Another great toy for the summer is garden golf

But what do you do to entertain both you and your children? Here are some ideas.

The Happy Puzzle Company has a couple of toys that may help.

Trampoline Tennis is perfect for Wimbledon.

Throw It, Catch It, Bounce It!

These versatile, trampoline-like disks are superb fun! They will get you and your family moving, playing together and performing tricks, whilst developing a whole range of skills including hand/eye co-ordination and concentration. Each set includes two disks plus a special 'string' ball. The Trampoline Tennis Sets are suitable for all ages. £24.99 | 5+ | 1 player +

Crazy Golf

Have fun in the garden, on the grass or the patio, or indoors, with this superb new crazy golf set! This high-quality, two-player set includes six obstacles, plus two children's clubs and three 'lightweight' golf balls meaning no broken windows! Completely safe and brilliant fun! Suitable for both left and right handers. £22.99 | 3+ | 1 - 2 players