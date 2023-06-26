Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Toys to keep you entertained for summer

Summer is well and truly here and most are clamouring to get outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.
By Nigel Booth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Another great toy for the summer is garden golf

But what do you do to entertain both you and your children? Here are some ideas.

The Happy Puzzle Company has a couple of toys that may help.

Trampoline Tennis is perfect for Wimbledon.

A toy form summer, Trampoline Tennis

Throw It, Catch It, Bounce It!

These versatile, trampoline-like disks are superb fun! They will get you and your family moving, playing together and performing tricks, whilst developing a whole range of skills including hand/eye co-ordination and concentration. Each set includes two disks plus a special 'string' ball. The Trampoline Tennis Sets are suitable for all ages. £24.99 | 5+ | 1 player +

Crazy Golf

Have fun in the garden, on the grass or the patio, or indoors, with this superb new crazy golf set! This high-quality, two-player set includes six obstacles, plus two children's clubs and three 'lightweight' golf balls meaning no broken windows! Completely safe and brilliant fun! Suitable for both left and right handers. £22.99 | 3+ | 1 - 2 players

Both games are available from The Happy Puzzle Company.

Related topics:Wimbledon