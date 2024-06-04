sofa.com debuts its first outlet store at Junction 32

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s outlet shopping destination, Junction 32 is thrilled to announce the UK-based furniture retailer sofa.com is set to open its first outlet store on Friday 7th June within the centre.

The 3,000 sq ft store is set to open in the space formerly occupied by Pavers and will offer an amazing selection of homeware products at affordable prices.

To celebrate the arrival of the store, for the first month of opening, in-store customers will be able to enter a competition, giving them the chance to win a jaw-dropping £1000 worth of furniture from the new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Junction 32 will also be able to discover the store's dynamic range of products, which will be regularly updated, offering a constantly refreshed selection to ensure visitors have lots of choice. Whether searching for a cosy new sofa, elegant dining chairs, or stylish home accessories, sofa.com’s collections promise affordability and versatility.

Sofa.com

What’s more, the new outlet store will provide high-quality, premium products ready for immediate purchase or available for pick up within just three days, eliminating the typical 4-6 week lead time. The extensive range includes everything from sofas, armchairs, and sofa beds to dining chairs in luxurious fabrics, all backed by a lifetime frame guarantee.

Additionally, the new sofa.com store is set to be beautifully dressed with inspiring brand imagery that reflects the essence of sofa.com’s timeless and handcrafted furniture, so visitors can enjoy a positive shopping experience.

Ruth Newman, Managing Director at sofa.com,commented: “We are excited to introduce Sofa.com to Junction 32, offering unique and beautifully handcrafted furniture at affordable prices. Junction 32 is the perfect place for our newest store – not least because of all the other great stores and how well loved the centre is by the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad