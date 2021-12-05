Snug Sofa has earned a big digital following for its sofa-in-a-box concept - settees which are packaged into boxes and can be assembled without any tools.

Its first showroom is now open on the ground floor of Victoria Gate, next to Nespresso, where customers can try out the best-selling Snuggler armchairs and matching footstalls, corner sofas, two and three-seaters and sofa beds.

The pop-up shop will be open until January 31, with Christmas delivery guaranteed for all orders placed with next day delivery before Thursday December 23.

Snug's founder, Rob Bridgman, promises that the sofas can be assembled in a matter of minutes with a slotting system, arriving in easy-to-handle boxes that fit around the tightest of spaces.

Rob said: "This is a really exciting move for Snug, we’re thrilled to be opening our first ever pop-up in a prime location among an array of leading brands.

"We’ll be adding our ‘Snug’ touch to the space and can’t wait to welcome customers to the world of Snug."

Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds, added: “We are always looking at ways to enhance the customer experience and providing a physical presence for digitally native brands always creates excitement in the centre.

"Snug has a great following online, so this is a rare opportunity for customers to connect with the team in person and sample a range of sofas ahead of purchase."