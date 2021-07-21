Popular supermarket Abu Bakr to open new store on Kirkstall Road
Popular Leeds supermarket Abu Bakr is to open another store on Kirkstall Road.
First established in Queen's Road, Burley in 2001, the halal supermarket has since opened in Dewsbury Road in Hunslet Carr and on Roundhay Road in Harehills.
Now a new store will open in Kirkstall Road in the former HSS Hire building.
It is hoped the doors will open around the end of August, according to the Abu Bakr Facebook page.
The team wrote in a post about the new store: "We believe without the support of our community this couldn’t have happened!
"Thank you for supporting us and hope you continue."
Abu Bakr offers retail and wholesale halal products including poultry, fish, ethnic foods, fresh fruits and vegetables.
They also run the Abu2Go hot food delivery service, with dishes including starters, main coursed and sweets.
Abu Bakr's online delivery service covers the whole of Leeds and the team plan to expand to deliver nationwide within the next few years.
