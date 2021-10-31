Poppy's Potting Shed Leeds: New houseplant shop with prosecco evenings and workshops set to open in Burley
Leeds houseplant business Poppy's Potting Shed is celebrating a successful 16 months since its launch with a move to larger premises in Burley.
Poppy's Potting Shed grew from a seed of an idea formed during the first lockdown in Spring 2020.
Unable to continue work as a personal trainer, Anna Garbutt spent lockdown, like many others, in her garden
Frustrated by a shortage of plants, seeds, and soil, Anna began sourcing her own supplies from wholesalers.
Soon she was providing friends and family with supplies, and realised there was an increasing demand for houseplants, as people spent more time indoors.
A series of house plant pop-up shops held at her partner's gym, Implexus, in July and August 2020 quickly developed into a retail store in Armley
The store became an instant hit, with locals praising the selection, quality, service, and atmosphere.
The success of the Armley store gave Anna the confidence to pursue a bigger dream.
She had a vision of a never-been-done-before plant store that provides an experience as well as a product and service.
A 1000sq foot premises, triple the size of the original store, located on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, became available, and Anna has started work on transforming the space into an indoor jungle.
The space will include a highly ‘Instagrammable’ jungle chair feature, alongside a plant menu board to help customers select their perfect next house plant.
Anna is also planning a series of workshops - from terrarium and wreath making, to exclusive plant and prosecco evenings.
The new store at Burley Court on Kirkstall Road, Leeds is due to open on November 13.
Anna said: “I am so excited to open the new store. The aim is for it to be an immersive, urban indoor jungle. I’m trying to cover every inch in greenery!
"We want to provide plants of course, but we aim to also provide a full shopping experience and expert advice to the Leeds plant community.”
As for the future of Poppy's Potting Shed, Anna will be recruiting staff to help manage the new store, and an online store offering national delivery is in the works.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.