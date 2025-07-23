Pasta Evangelists empowers consumer confidence in food safety in York

With over half of UK consumers having experienced food poisoning at least once within the past five years*, food safety is more important than ever.

Consumers can continue eating with confidence and added peace of mind, as Pasta Evangelists, creators of fresh artisanal pasta, provide superior safety as they become ‘Safe to Trade Approved’ - the consumer food safety and hygiene standard that ensures food businesses achieve and maintain the highest levels of food safety, not only in the kitchen but in front-of-house cleanliness, and importantly, allergy awareness and management.

With 47 kitchens nationwide fulfilling takeaway delivery orders and make-at-home recipe kits alongside a dine-in restaurant at Hotel Indigo York, Pasta Evangelists is giving families, foodies and pasta enthusiasts peace of mind with every bite, whether ordering takeout, eating out or making five-star dishes at home.

“Quality and safety have always been at the heart of what we do, and of course, that matters most to our customers”, said Debra Piergentili, Quality and Safety Director at Pasta Evangelists.

Elinor Underhill, Divisional Environmental Health Practitioner Manager, Shield Safety (L) and Debra Piergentili, Quality & Safety Director, Pasta Evangelists (R)

“In becoming Safe to Trade Approved, we are proud to join other well-known brands who are listening to the needs of consumers who care deeply about food safety. Safe to Trade allows us to demonstrate our commitment to them, and as we grow our business, it ensures we can provide consistent quality across takeaway, delivery, at-home recipe kits, and in our restaurants.”

Safe to Trade is devoted to making the world a safer place to eat. As research shows that 78% of consumers actively look for food hygiene ratings before eating out or ordering a takeaway, Safe to Trade is providing a clear, trusted signal that a business meets high food safety and hygiene standards. Safe to Trade builds on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme by adding key areas of consumer concerns such as allergen control and labelling, and front of house cleanliness, offering consumers greater reassurance and transparency.

To become Safe to Trade Approved, Pasta Evangelists has met the highest of standards, from the safety of the food itself to the environment in which it is prepared. As people of all ages and dietary needs discover the tastes of authentic Italian cuisine, Safe to Trade is a trusted sign that Pasta Evangelists is putting consumer safety first. Customers can look out for the Safe to Trade logo in the window or search for their nearest Pasta Evangelists location on the Safe to Trade online register.

John Barnes – Ex Head of Local Delivery at the Food Standards Agency and member of the Safe to Trade Independent Governance Board, added:“Today, we’re more passionate and discerning than ever about what we eat, where we choose to go, and the hospitality experiences we enjoy.

“We are delighted that Pasta Evangelists are Safe to Trade ‘Approved’ across all locations, and share our commitment to consumer safety, giving customers the confidence and information they need to make informed choices around what they eat.”

*Flanagan, M.A. and Soon-Sinclair, J.M. (2024) Consumers’ perceptions of regulatory food hygiene inspections of restaurants and takeaways, British Food Journal.