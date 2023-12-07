Otley power cut: Over 1,000 homes and businesses in Leeds town without power making 'alarms go off everywhere'
The National Grid reported this afternoon (Thursday) that 1,030 properties in Otley were without power.
Otley resident Tom Bailey said that he was driving through the town centre at around 11.55am when “all of the lights in the shops went out”.
He said: “My home was dead. It seemed like the whole town was as well. All I could hear was house alarms going off everywhere.”
He said that power came on at his home at around 12.25pm.
Mr Bailey also shared a message from Northern Powergrid that read: “We are aware of an unplanned power cut in your area. We estimate to have the last property back on supply by 1.30pm today. If you have no power please call 105 or report your power cut online.”
What to do in a power cut
Here are the key things to do and be aware of before or during a power cut, according to Northern Powergrid.
- Have a battery-powered or wind-up radio tuned into a local radio station
- Keep a torch handy - much safer than candles
- Make sure you have a charged mobile to hand with all important numbers stored
- If you have a stair lift, avoid using it up to 30 minutes prior to a planned power cut
- Only use alternative forms of heat or lighting if they're safe
- Regularly back-up work and important files on your computer before a power cut
- Make a hot water bottle and fill a vacuum flask with something warm
- Make sure you wrap up warm with extra clothes and/or blankets
- Ensure cupboards are stocked with food and drink
- Kitchen appliances will be ok during a power cut
- Home and fire alarms may be affected during a power cut
- Fish and livestock may be vulnerable during a power cut