Over 1,000 homes and businesses in a Leeds town have been left without power following a major outage.

The National Grid reported this afternoon (Thursday) that 1,030 properties in Otley were without power.

Otley resident Tom Bailey said that he was driving through the town centre at around 11.55am when “all of the lights in the shops went out”.

He said: “My home was dead. It seemed like the whole town was as well. All I could hear was house alarms going off everywhere.”

He said that power came on at his home at around 12.25pm.

Mr Bailey also shared a message from Northern Powergrid that read: “We are aware of an unplanned power cut in your area. We estimate to have the last property back on supply by 1.30pm today. If you have no power please call 105 or report your power cut online.”

What to do in a power cut

Here are the key things to do and be aware of before or during a power cut, according to Northern Powergrid.