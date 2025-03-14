New Boots Opticians store with innovative eye scan technology opens in Trinity Leeds

A new stand-alone Boots Opticians store has opened in Trinity Leeds offering optomap® as part of its Ultimate Eye Test, which could help to detect signs of serious health conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

The store, which is located on the ground floor of Trinity Leeds, provides an inspiring and inviting shopping experience for customers who are looking for help with their eyecare needs or are in search of a new pair of frames.

Previously located inside Boots in Trinity Leeds, the store has relocated as part of Boots Opticians’ wider investment programme in its stores across the country to improve and refresh the store environment for customers and team members.

The new store offers optomap eye scans which allow optometrists to capture 82% of the retina in a single image. Alongside this, the store offers OCT advanced eye scans, NHS and private eye tests, contact lens fittings plus a wide range of own brand and designer frames such as Tom Ford, Gucci and Ray-Ban.

Boots Opticians

Boots Optometrists are on hand in store to provide expert advice and the store also has Boots Macmillan Optician Professionals, whose unique training provides optometrists with the necessary skills to help those living with cancer, as well as those experiencing ocular side effects from cancer treatment.

Scott Watson, Store Manager at Boots Opticians Trinity Leeds said: “We are thrilled to welcome customers to our new Trinity Leeds store. With an extensive range of designer glasses, we bring the latest in eyewear fashion alongside cutting-edge technology including optomap eye scans. We are committed to delivering the highest level of care and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that our advanced services are making a real difference in our patients’ lives.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds said: “We’re delighted to welcome Boots Opticians as a standalone store at Trinity Leeds. Boots is a much-loved and trusted brand, and their new dedicated opticians brings a fantastic offering to our visitors. With enhanced expert eye care services, advanced equipment and a wider range of eyewear, the new store provides a more personalised and comprehensive experience. Whether people are looking for an eye test, a new pair of glasses or professional advice, we’re confident Boots Opticians will be a go-to for all their optical needs.”

Find out more about Boots Opticians and book an eye test here: bootsopticians.com