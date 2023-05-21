From 1930s style to the latest high street trends, an audience was captivated by a vibrant celebration of M&S fashion.

The colourful performance at the Carriageworks Theatre, in Millennium Square on Saturday (May 20), showcased the earliest clothing ranges from the iconic brand through the medium of dance. With graceful movements, music and accompanying film visuals, talented performers from Dance Studio Leeds took centre stage for the event.

The clothes came from the fashion archive of M&S, which is one of the best in the country. There were some recognisable throwbacks from the closet of yesteryear, including trends that have since enjoyed a healthy revival.

All proceeds from ticket sales went to Leeds Baby Bank, which supports families in and around the city with baby essentials to ensure that no child goes without. Here are some of the best pictures from the show -

1 . M&S fashion show Dancers from Dance Studio Leeds told the story of M&S fashion, from its earliest clothing ranges of the 1930s to high street trends of today. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . M&S fashion show There were trends that you could spot on the high street today, as well as those that you may have forgotten from years gone by. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . M&S fashion show This was a Marks and Spencer uniform of the 1940s. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . M&S fashion show Fashion from the 1940s was instantly recognisable in the energetic performance. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales