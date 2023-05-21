Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

M&S Leeds fashion show: Best pictures from catwalk of clothing trends from 1930s to today's high street

From 1930s style to the latest high street trends, an audience was captivated by a vibrant celebration of M&S fashion.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st May 2023, 16:30 BST

The colourful performance at the Carriageworks Theatre, in Millennium Square on Saturday (May 20), showcased the earliest clothing ranges from the iconic brand through the medium of dance. With graceful movements, music and accompanying film visuals, talented performers from Dance Studio Leeds took centre stage for the event.

The clothes came from the fashion archive of M&S, which is one of the best in the country. There were some recognisable throwbacks from the closet of yesteryear, including trends that have since enjoyed a healthy revival.

All proceeds from ticket sales went to Leeds Baby Bank, which supports families in and around the city with baby essentials to ensure that no child goes without. Here are some of the best pictures from the show -

Dancers from Dance Studio Leeds told the story of M&S fashion, from its earliest clothing ranges of the 1930s to high street trends of today.

1. M&S fashion show

Dancers from Dance Studio Leeds told the story of M&S fashion, from its earliest clothing ranges of the 1930s to high street trends of today. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There were trends that you could spot on the high street today, as well as those that you may have forgotten from years gone by.

2. M&S fashion show

There were trends that you could spot on the high street today, as well as those that you may have forgotten from years gone by. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
This was a Marks and Spencer uniform of the 1940s.

3. M&S fashion show

This was a Marks and Spencer uniform of the 1940s. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Fashion from the 1940s was instantly recognisable in the energetic performance.

4. M&S fashion show

Fashion from the 1940s was instantly recognisable in the energetic performance. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:M&SLeeds