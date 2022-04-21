Leeds jobs: 6 new openings at the Trinity centre, including Assistant Manager at Lego

Other exciting opportunities include a Sales Assistant at Nespresso.

Lego - Assistant Manager

Successful candidates will collaborate with the Store Manager to deliver results by prioritizing time and effort, going beyond goals set by others, and finding motivation in raising store performance to the maximum.

Manager's are the face of the store and will determine the brand’s reputation with each guest interaction.

Nespresso - Boutique Sales Assistant

Nespresso are looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join the boutique in Leeds.

If candidates can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.

Rituals Cosmetics - Assistant Store Manager

As the Assistant Store Manager you form part of the instore leadership team, and are responsible for exceeding Store Sales Targets, KPI's and Mystery Shop Results.

Manager's will coach and train their team to continually improve how they deliver a great in-store Customer Experience, other duties include store operations, training, employee management, visual merchandising, and stock management.

Superdry - Assistant Manager

Successful candidates will put the stores values and and consumers at the heart of everything they do, while passionately using their local knowledge and sales expertise to deliver the ultimate brand experience.

They will also be expected to confidently make important decisions about what’s best for our consumers, including taking on ownership for handling consumer issues in store.

Superdry - Visual Merchandiser Team Leader

Successful candidates will be expected to be an expert in style choices and product packages to always deliver the best in store brand expression.

They will also be expected to take pride in store appearance and embrace the Superdry store look, ensuring their store looks amazing.

ROX - Full Time Sales Consultant

Candidates will be expected to provide outstanding customer service while processing sales and handling cash.