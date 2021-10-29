The Leeds-born fashion designer, and Lord's Sugar's business partner, has announced a collaboration with the supermarket giants.

Sian Marie, her loungewear label, is now stocked in selected Asda branches - including in Morley.

Sian Gabbidon wearing her loungewear collection - now available at Asda Morley

It's a particularly special collaboration for the 29-year-old, who started her career working at Asda House in Leeds.

Sian told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When I had just finished uni I worked as part of the media and marketing department.

"Now, to see my brand in there, it feels weird - but a big achievement for me.

“I always knew I would do something and be successful at it, but at the time I was working there I didn’t know what.

The Asda collection includes Sian Marie's best-selling gilet

“I learnt a lot about marketing and media while working there, I learnt things that I’m using even now with the business.”

Sian won BBC's The Apprentice in 2018, beating nut milk brand owner Camila Ainsworth to come away with the prize.

With Lord Sugar's backing and Sian's own growing social media following, Sian Marie quickly became the go-to brand for cutting-edge swimwear design.

When the pandemic took hold, and sunny holidays were off the cards, Sian had to quickly redesign her business as a loungewear brand - launching the first collection last winter.

“It’s a big step for us, to partner up with a business like Asda," Sian added.

"We’re really excited as it’s been a long time in the making.

“I think it’s an amazing idea that Asda is bringing brands in. It’s a no-brainer; the high street itself is struggling, so to have a customer experience where they can go and do a big shop, and grab some clothes while they’re there, it’s convenient."

“Our products are really good quality - the weight of the fabrics and the finish. It’s hard online to understand that. To be able to see it in person, you’ll really be able to feel the quality.”